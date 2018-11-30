Share:

Lahore (PR): Infinix has put up yet another exquisite smartphone Smart 2 HD on its shelf of affordably entry level Smart Series.

Smart series has previously attracted the awe of a large segment of the society and through Smart 2 HD, the third generation of Smart Series, Infinix is eyeing to reach out to the portions previously left unattended. With reloaded and enhanced functionality, added with a spice of captivating features, Smart 2 HD is already proving to be a tough competitor to the entry level smart phones in the market.

Peeking into the glimmering details of this exquisite reveals a whole new world of smart selection according to the need of the youth which completely resonates with their optimal usage, and obviously keeping all of that well inside the boundaries of the budget. Infinix’s ideology of balancing technology and fashion with the economic challenges present in the emerging market has shaped a new dimension for smart phones by creating the best value for money.