MULTAN - Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer senator Sirajul Haq has said that the rulers are making fun of Islam and masses for the last 70 years, adding that those who claimed to establish a welfare state like Madina have also failed to take any step to solve problems faced by the people.

Addressing a Seerat-e-Mustafa Conference here on Thursday, he added that the rulers made tall claims to bring prosperity and solve problems, but practically they did nothing except deceiving people.

“These political parties have got repeated chances, but they have only added to the hardships faced by the nation,” he maintained.

He said that the current government was continuity of the previous rulers, and majority of faces were the same who made tall claims when they were part of the previous governments. He said that the British-backed capitalists and feudal lords developed a system of exploitation to maintain their rule which existed till today.

He maintained every new government protected the system of exploitation as its duty. He said that the political parties were under the occupation of a handful of families who gave protection to one another’s corruption.

He said that even today the same system existed in courts, hospitals and educational institutions which was left behind by the British rulers.

He warned that the current rulers would also face failure as previous ones if they did not make sincere efforts to turn Pakistan into a Madina like state.

He said that the rulers thought that they still had five years, but they did not know these five years would pass as quickly as five months.

The JI Ameer categorically declared that the economy could not make any progress in the presence of interest-based system.

“How is it possible that a system commits economic exploitation of the poor and needy, and Allah will give it a chance to progress? It’s impossible,” he asserted.

He said that the only way to come out of the financial crisis and develop a thriving economy is to introduce Islamic financial system.

He suggested the rulers to look into Quran for the solutions instead of looking towards humans.

He lamented that the current and previous rulers put even coming generations under debt. He said that it was unfortunate that instead of feeling ashamed our governments celebrated after getting foreign loans.

He said that foreign loans ruined our economy but the rulers presented them as the only solution to all problems.

He said that the people would have to rise for Islamic system if they wanted a real change. “People need to support the men of character for the enforcement of Islamic code. The message of Seeratun Nabi is to stay prepared to sacrifice everything for the enforcement of Islamic system,” he noted.

He said: “We do not need to look east or west as we were given the best system by Allah Almighty through the Holy Prophet (SAWW).”