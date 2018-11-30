Share:

KARACHI - The Anti Violent Crime Cell of Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have probed a kidnapping-cum-murder of a trader, recovered victim’s body and arrested key suspects, including a business partner of the victim.

The family of a trader in Karachi, Muhammad Adnan, had got registered a case at the Jauharabad police station after he went missing on November 6 this year along with his car. The police later registered an FIR No. 251/18. However, the investigation of the case was later transferred to the AVCC on November 15.

A special police team constituted under the supervision of SSP AVCC Muqaddas Haider and the team after the hectic efforts managed to trace the kidnappers.

AVCC chief SSP Muqaddas Haider said that after the case was transferred to AVCC, the AVCC police within ten days successfully probe the case and arrested both the perpetrators. He added that during investigation, it revealed that Adnan, son of Nizamuddin was killed by his partners, namely Shah Jee Khan and Adeel, son of Syed Muhammad Yousaf on the same night of his kidnapping over financial issues as the victim had made huge investments in the business.

SSP AVCC further said that in order to get rid of him and take away his investment, the suspects planned a murder of Adnan and according to main accused Adeel, he acted on the direction of suspect, namely Shah Jee Khan to carry out the plan while doing so the accused kidnapped the victim en-route to a business meeting in the kidnappee’s car on November 6 night. The arrested accused further disclosed that he shot the kidnappee in head and dumped the body in the bushes near KDA Road, Bijar Balouch Goth, Bin Qasim Town and set the body ablaze by dousing petrol on it to hide identity of the body.

SSP Haider further said that the victim’s unidentified burnt body was found on the next day of his kidnapping on November 7 and in this connection, an FIR No. 202/18 has already been registered at Bin Qasim Town police station, added that furthermore, on the information provided by the arrested suspects, crime scene and the body have been identified while the car of the victim was recovered from Parking of the Airport and weapon used in the offence has also been recovered from the house of the said accused, said the officer, added that further investigation is in progress.