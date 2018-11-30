Share:

LOS ANGELES - Kylie Jenner is the most influential celebrity in Lyst’s 2018 Year in Fashion Report - and influences more than her older sister Kim Kardashian West and Duchess Meghan Markle. The ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star has been named the most influential celebrity in Lyst’s 2018 Year in Fashion Report, beating her older sister Kim Kardashian West and the Duchess of Sussex to the crown. Lyst shared in their report: ‘’2018 was Kylie’s year. At the age of 21, the youngest Kardashian has built a beauty empire, acquired over 115 million Instagram followers, had her first child and is set to become the youngest self-made billionaire.–GN