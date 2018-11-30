Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Biennale Foundation has announced the appointment of Hoor Al Qasimi, President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, as Curator for the second edition of the Lahore Biennale (LB02).

LB02 will be held in Lahore, Pakistan in early 2020. It will present new commissions, large-scale installations, and discursive programming that will take place at various venues in the city of Lahore.

This announcement comes six months after the inaugural Lahore Biennale, held in March 2018 which was a fourteen-day event which showcased over 100 artworks across seven major venues in Lahore.

The inaugural Lahore Biennale was invested in situating itself in the region and saw the participation of various artists and academics from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India. For the second edition of the Lahore Biennale, the Foundation is interested in extending its regional scope towards West Asia and the Middle East. Under Al Qasimi’s leadership, the Sharjah Art Foundation and its core initiative, the Sharjah Biennial have both developed as major platforms for the promotion of contemporary art from the region, and internationally.

Al Qasimi has worked with artists from Pakistan and South Asia over the years, through support provided by commissions and grants awarded to artists of Pakistani origin through various initiatives of the Sharjah Art Foundation. Al Qasimi’s selection as curator for LB02 signals a further strengthening of the relationship between the two regions and their respective artistic communities. The Lahore Biennale Foundation also recognizes alignment between its public arts mandate and the mission of the Sharjah Biennial established in 1993 and the Sharjah Art Foundation that has operated as a catalyst and a producer of contemporary arts since 2009.

In addition to her significant contribution to the development of art infrastructures in the MENASA region, Al Qasimi’s experience in the curation of major exhibitions and surveys of Middle Eastern, African and global art is noteworthy.

At the occasion of Al Qasimi’s appointment, Chairman of the Board of the Lahore Biennale Foundation, Osman Khalid Waheed stated: “LBF is delighted to have Hoor Al Qasimi as its curator for the second edition of the Lahore Biennale (LB02). Apart from her deep knowledge and extensive curatorial experience, Al Qasimi brings a very special energy to her projects. As the driving force behind the Sharjah Art Foundation and the Sharjah Biennial, Al Qasimi has explored and demonstrated the power of art to transform narratives and transcend borders. Her work is an inspiration for the Lahore Biennale Foundation, and we hope that her involvement will further propel LBF in establishing Lahore as an international platform for some of the most exciting contemporary art in the region.”