KARACHI - Lyari is rising, as the gang war has almost been eliminated. People of the old town are once again doing what they once used to do, like making movies, singing, writing books and even observing the night sky. Someone from Lyari does that too.

No matter where you live in this world, you have right to dream. Living in an underprivileged area or belonging to a poor family cannot stop you from dream big, said Sama Ibrahim Baloch, a student of 10th grade and resident of Lyari, who dreams to be an astrophysicist.

Sama, 15, secured A-1 grade in her ninth class exams held recently. She belongs to a poor family but eyes a bright future.

Talking to The Nation, she said she still remembers the moment she fell in love with space. She was only four. "Since childhood shining stars have always been attracting me to explore the vast emptiness of space that holds stars and planets,” she said, adding that the curiosity of knowing the beginning of the universe or what was before our universe.

“How this universe is made, from where all elements came, are we alone, how to find lives in this universe or probably universes. These are some of the questions which make me study more about astronomy and physics," says Sama.

”Teaching others about this subject and build an observatory in my own town is one of my dreams to highlight the capabilities of young scientists of Lyari," says Sama.

Her dream is big, and her passion is incredible. She says, "Don't let this dream be just a dream; turn it into reality by working hard every day. There are many people who would laugh at your dream or discourage you but never stop believing in yourself, and I believe that everyone is capable of doing everything. "I hope that I will get a scholarship to study abroad once I complete my high school. I believe that Lyari dreams will come true,” she said.

Recently, she bought a telescope to explore craters of Moon, Venus, Jupiter and its moons, Saturn and Mars. At weekends she takes her telescope and goes out of Karachi with her cousins and friends to explore the sky clearly.

Pursuing her interest in astronomy is not so easy. Field of astronomy is not considered noble and lucrative. But Sama is determined to become an astronomer and learn everything she can about stars and aims to go abroad to study.

Girls are supposed to study medical and commerce and for girls studying abroad is a controversial topic in our society. For them, girls will not survive alone in a new country and living alone is considered taboo.

Studying at a prestigious university in the UK, USA or Canada will help her answer her questions and better understand the universe. Working with other experts in this field is her dream to further enhance her skills to become an astrophysicist.