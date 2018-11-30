Share:

KARACHI - Citizens of China collected rupees six million to help the families of the two policemen who sacrificed their lives in a gun-cum-grenade attack on a Chinese Consulate in Karachi. The donation money was handed over to the families of the both martyred cops during a ceremony held at Central Police Office on Thursday. A large number of senior police officials, the families of the martyred policemen were also presented. Chinese consul general Wang Yu handed the cheques over to the families.

OneRs3 million cheque for both families. The families of the martyred cops have been given a total Rs12 million from the Chinese envoys in Karachi as earlier, the Chinese envoys had also given the cheques of Rs6 million to the families of the martyred cops. Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashraf Dawood, 48, and Constable Amir Khan, 35, lost their lives in the attack when gunmen hurled grenades at them and opened fire.

The martyred policemen belonged to the foreign security cell, which was established by police for the protection of Chinese nationals.

The Chinese consul general also lauded the efforts of the braved policemen who laid down their lives in a gun-cum-grenade attack on Friday morning. CG said that the China people not only engage in generating donations for the families of the martyred cops but they are also thankful to the Sindh government.

IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also paid thanks to the China government and said that the Shaheed never dies as they remained alive, adding that every personnel of the Sindh police is ready to sacrifice their lives to protect the country.