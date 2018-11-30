Share:

SARGODHA - A bank officer, who had been missing for five days, was recovered brutally murdered from a well here the other day.

According to police, One Qasim Lak (40), who worked as an officer in a private bank branch on Club Road, was abducted along with his car five days ago.

The police were reported about his abduction; they launched investigation and recovered his body from an old well near Kot Momin.

The police moved the body to a morgue for autopsy, and they took a suspect identified as Arsalan into custody. Further investigation was underway.

Cleric nabbed

Daska police arrested a religious cleric identified as Maulvi Fiaz for delivering anti-government speeches in public. The police put him behind bars after registering a case against him.