An unidentified motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a train in Kahna on Thursday evening, rescuers said. An eyewitness told the police that the motorcyclist was trying to cross the railways line when a Lahore-bound train hit him, all of a sudden. As a result, he died on the spot. The police shifted the body to hospital and were investigating the incident. Meanwhile the Ghaziabad police claimed to have arrested five drug peddlers and seized narcotics from their possession. A police official said the arrests were made during the ongoing crackdown on peddlers. The arrested suspects were identified by police as Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Siddique, Shahzad, Kashif, and Shabbir. They were sent to the lockup after the police filed criminal cases against them.