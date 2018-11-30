Share:

QUETTA - NAB Balochistan on Thursday arrested Assistant Director Food Shair Zaman Tareen in the illegal assets case of more than Rs 200 million.

Court has already filed three references against accused for alleged embezzlement of billions of rupees.

The NAB has also made important progress in the ongoing inquiry regarding the illegal allotment of 660 acres of land of worth millions of rupees against the accused.

During the inquiry it has been revealed that the accused Shair Zaman allotted 660 acres of government land in Harnai district on the name of his and his brothers with the assistance of Revenue Department.

According to initial investigations AD Food Shair Zaman holds property in different cities of the country, including Quetta anf Islamabad.

NAB Balochistan has also filed references in corruption cases against former Provincial Minister and former Secretary of Food.