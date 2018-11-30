Share:

A media delegation from Nepal visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority. The visit was aimed at promoting and enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries. The group of journalists included Acting Chairman of Nepalese Press Council Kishor Shrestha, former DG Dr Buddhi Narayan, Laxman Humagain, Sharach Chandra Bandhari, Jhapindra Raj, Prakash Babu, Tapta Bahadur Malla, Rajan Karki, Teknath Neupane and Sushhil Babu. The guests were received by the top command of PSCA including MD Malik Ali Amir, COO Akbar Nasir Khan and CAO M Kamran Khan. The delegation was taken to various sections of IC3. Also, delegation led by Team Lead Sara Cooper of Department for International Development (DFID) Islamabad Chapter visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Thursday. The group comprised of Program Managers was received and briefed by COO Akbar Nasir Khan. The delegation was given a real-time demonstration of application of technologies such as Facial Recognition, Number Plate Recognition, Traffic Management and E-challaning and Emergency Control Centre.