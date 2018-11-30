Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said the government would not meddle in the administrative affairs of the public-sector universities, with no intrusion in the appointment of vice chancellors (VCs) and deans.

Talking to a delegation of renowned UK based Universities headed by Dr. Joanna Newman MBE, Secretary General of the Association of Commonwealth Universities at the Governor’s House here, he said the government would pursue and implement a policy of “right person for the right job”.

Ms Rosemary Hilhorst, Country Director, British Council Pakistan and officers of Higher Education Commission (HEC) were also present.

The Punjab Governor said the government believed in merit and institutional transparency, adding that the universities must pursue principles of merit, transparency and accountability to improve the international ranking of universities in the country.

Sarwar said the government was committed to invest in youth which was the most valuable asset and looked forward to sustain the progress with the support of its local and international partners.

He said that more than 150 Pakistani universities were actively engaged with programmes introduced by the HEC and the British Council. He said numerous higher education and leadership development opportunities as well as launch of three scholarship schemes for students; faculty and management of universities had been launched. He said partnership with the UK had significantly facilitated the higher education in Pakistan and Pak-UK education gateway would also play an equally important role in it. The Punjab Governor said unfortunately 22 million children were out of schools, adding that they were working in factories, shops and homes and a policy was being formulated to bring them back to schools.

He said public universities were being converted to solar energy from electricity to fulfill their energy needs and to save money and environment while water filtration plants were being installed at university campuses for providing clean drinking water to the students, adding that rain-water would also be preserved for agricultural.