Share:

Lahore Director General National Accountability Bureau Shahzad Saleem on Thursday claimed that the authority recovered looted money worth Rs 4 billion since 2017. According to a NAB spokesman, the DG was addressing an open court held at NAH headquarters on Thursday. The open court was arranged on the directives of Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal on monthly basis. The DG also said that Lahore NAB was direly struggling to recover the looted public money from the plunderers on priority. The recovered amount has been returned to the concerned departments and affectees in accordance with law, he added. Dozens of victims of land frauds appeared in the Open Court to file complainants, mostly related to housing sector frauds and cheating public at large. Some of the complainants approached the DG against different issues pertaining to misuse of powers being in different government and semi-government departments. The illegal housing schemes included Ferozpur City Project, Model Housing Enclave, and Eden Housing Projects. The DG assured the complainants that their grievances would be redressed purely on merit based policy. Moreover, the financial losses caused to the affectees would be addressed on precedence. He said that bringing back looted money was the top priority of the anti-graft authority.