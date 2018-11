Share:

LAHORE:- Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq Thursday announced a 15-member squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup, commencing from December 6 in Karachi and Colombo. M Rizwan has been named captain of the team, which will face Hong Kong in the opening match at National Stadium on Dec 6. On Dec 7, Pakistan will play against UAE at NSK and against Bangladesh at the same venue on Dec 9. Pakistan squad consists of Sahibzada Farhan, Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Hussain Talat, Saad Ali, Khushdil Shah, Saud Shakil, M Rizwan (capt, wk), Ashiq Ali, M Asghar, Ghulam Mudassar, Sameen Gul, Musa Khan, M Ilyas and Suleman Shafqat.