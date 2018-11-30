Share:

BEIJING - Air forces of Pakistan and China will conduct a joint training exercise Shaheen-VII at an airbase in Pakistan from Friday, Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

China will send its fighter jets, bombers and early warning AWACS planes to the exercise which will run until December 23, Col Ren Guoiang said during his monthly briefing held here.

He said the exercise was part of the annual cooperation plan between the two countries and it would strengthen bilateral cooperation and help improve combat capabilities of both the sides.

Shaheen series of exercises between the two countries, who are close partners, began in March 2011 and has since gone through six major iterations.

Responding to a question regarding the participation of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in the Zhuhai Air Show held early this month in China, he said, China and Pakistan were strategic cooperative partners and all-weather friends and the two militaries always maintained high-level exchanges as well as defence and security cooperation.

The spokesperson said the PAF set very high standards during its performance in the air show.

It may be mentioned here that the PAF presented the stunning aerial display of ‘Pride of Pakistan’ JF-17 Thunder aircraft during the air show. Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra also set up the Pakistan Pavilion to showcase its different products.