ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has said that after winning the second Test impressively, Pakistan should retain the winning combination and try their best to win the series.

Talking to The Nation, Latif said: “Pakistan need to win the third and last Test in Abu Dhabi to win the series. For me, there is no need to disturb the winning combination. I am quite sure that Pakistan team should carry forward the momentum and win the third Test as well.”

He said that it was highly appreciable performance from Pakistan team and all the boys deserve huge credit. “After losing the first Test, they were mentally and morally down, but they bounced back in great style and not only leveled the series but also put New Zealand under tremendous pressure for the third and last Test.

“Sarfraz Ahmed did the right thing by winning the toss and opting to bat first. Sarfraz wanted to pile up a good total to put Kiwis under pressure. The batsmen responded well and succeeded in posted huge 418 runs on the board. The classical innings by Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail and Babar Azam played key role in scoring such a huge total.

“New Zealand openers responded very well on the second day and ended the day without being separated. But on the third day, it was magnificent leg-spin bowling on display by Yasir Shah, who simply outclassed all the Kiwi batsmen, as he was almost unplayable. Credit must be given to Sarfraz as well, as first he took a brave decision of declaring the innings at 418 and then he forced the follow-on at right time,” he added.

The former captain said one should not rule out the crucial role of the rain, which helped the green caps, as by the end of second day’s play, the rain continued to fall in the night and then in the morning as well, which forced delayed start of third day’s play. The pitch started behaving differently.

“I think the pacer should have taken full advantage, but they failed to excel. Yasir Shah made the big difference, as he drifted the ball, utilised the favourable conditions to the best of his abilities. The ball, his delivered, pitched in the stumps and started to break sharp. The way he took wickets of Taylor and Niclos was really remarkable.”

Latif said that the turning point of the match was the way New Zealand got out on only 90 runs in their first innings. It was really bad day for Black Caps. Had they managed to post even 150 odd runs in their first outing, the things would have been completely different. Had Kiwi batsmen consumed a few more overs, Sarfraz might have not opted to force follow-on.”

He said he feels Hassan Ali also bowled superbly. “Kiwis tried to perform well in the second innings. The ball was not turning, but Hassan Ali had huge energy and aggression, which was missing in other bowlers. Yasir became second Pakistani after great Imran Khan to get 14 wickets in a Test match. Imran had taken 14 wickets by conceding 116 runs, while Yasir gave away 186. Fazal Mehmood, Waqar Younus and Abdul Qadir had taken 13 wickets each in a Test match.”

“Yasir Shah had taken 195 wickets in 32 Test matches and he is on course to break South African leg spinner Garry Gilbert record of 200 wickets, which stands for 82 years. Gilbert took 200 wickets in 36 Test matches, while Waqar, Dennis Lille and others had taken 200 wickets in 37 Test matches, so Yasir needs 5 more wickets to create new world record and he can do that,” Latif concluded.