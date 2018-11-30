Share:

SIALKOT/KAMALIA - Pakistan has won the hearts of the Sikh community worldwide by opening Kartarpura border for Sikh Yatrees, said PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Talking to media here on Thursday, she said that the world had praised the initiative of Pakistan for peace, adding that Pakistan had always sought peaceful relations with India.

She said that India must give a positive and encouraging response to Pakistan's peace initiative as the Kartarpura border opening had again provided a unique opportunity to both nuclear neighbours. She said that India must respond positively to begin peace talks with Pakistan.

She said that the opening of Kartarpura border would act as a bridge between Pakistan and India as it was a longstanding desire of the Sikh community which was being materialised now. She said that every religion of the world taught the lesson of love, unity, affection, tolerance, and respect for humanity. She said that the Sikh community around the world had also lauded the Pakistan government's sincere efforts for ensuring religious freedom to minorities and safeguarding sacred places and Gurdawaras of the Sikh community in Pakistan.

Kartarpura opening termed positive step of Pak

The opening of Kartarpura border by Pakistan is a positive step which will promote peace and brotherhood between the two neighbouring countries, said social activist Ch Sarwar Noor.

Addressing a press conference here at Kamalia, he stated that this act of kindness and religious solidarity would bring the people of both countries closer to each other, and it would create an atmosphere of tolerance and love.

He demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan also fulfil the promise of issuing NOC for the transfer of the remains of Ch Rehmat Ali from UK to Pakistan. He told the media that all arrangements had been completed to move the remains of Ch Rehmat Ali from UK to Pakistan, adding that all the remaining steps would be completed as soon as the Government of Pakistan issued the NOC. He stated that Imran Khan had promised him before elections that he would cooperate with him in this mission if he succeeded. "Now, it is time to make it happen," he said.

Yatrees arrive

A delegation of male and female Sikh Yatrees visited Gurdawara Babey Di Beri here on Thursday. They performed their religious rites there. A great hustle and bustle of the Sikh Yatrees was witnessed at Gurdawara Babey Di Beri in Sialkot and Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Shakargarh. On the occasion, the Sikhs expressed their satisfaction over the border opening for Sikhs between Pakistan and India. The Sikhs, led by Sardar Gurupreet Singh, said that every religion of the world taught the lesson of love, unity, affection, tolerance, and respect for humanity.