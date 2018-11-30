Share:

Lahore (PR): A meeting regarding Punjab Day Care Fund Society (PDCF) was held at Women Development Department.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Women Development Department Ashifa Riaz Fatyana. She appreciated the efforts of PDCF and Women Development Department for promoting the cause of women empowerment and facilitation of working women. She reiterated that the Government of Punjab, as per the vision of PM Imran Khan, would leave no stone unturned to ensure socio economic empowerment of women while encouraging their effective participation in all walks of life.