The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized 20,000 packets of expired food items while carrying out an operation at Raiwind area under the supervision of Director General Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman. A PFA Spokesperson said that the enforcement team took action against Venus Foods Company as per law after confirming the presence of expired food products from their informers. He said that as many as 14,000 kilograms unwholesome food confiscated during raid included chocolates, mushroom, egg powder, frozen corn, vegetables, sauces, ketchup, flavour, sachets of coffee etc. A huge quantity of imported expired food was loaded at three trucks. The PFA also confiscated labelling machine and chemicals, he added.