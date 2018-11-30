Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) elections will be held here in Supreme Court Building on December 12. This was announced by advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan and Returning officer PFF Election, M Shoaib Shaheen. According to the schedule, the voter list will be issued on December 1 while the issuance of nomination forms by the returning officer will be on December 3 and 4. The submission forms will be submitted in person by candidate on December 5 and 6. The scrutiny of nomination forms, intimation of result of scrutiny and issuance of provincial list of candidates will take place on December 7. The objections against the acceptance/rejection of nomination papers and decision by retuning officer will be on December 8. The withdrawal of nominations and issuance of final list of candidates will be on December 10. The voting for PFF Women’s Congress members, announcement of result of PFF Women’s Congress members, voting for PFF elections, announcement of elected PFF candidates will take place on December 12. The notification will be issued on December 13.–APP