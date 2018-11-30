Share:

LODHRAN - Police are utilising all available resources to improve law and order to ensure safety to the lives and belongings of the people.

This was stated by Multan Division Commissioner Imran Sikandar and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wasim Ahmed Khan. They were addressing an open court at District Council here on Thursday.

Commissioner Sikandar Baloch said that the purpose of holding an open court was to ensure the provision of justice to the people at their doorstep.

He added that organising an open court gave the officers awareness about the individual and collective problems of the area which helped them resolve public problems.

He further said that the complaints presented in the open court would not be trashed rather they would be resolved, and they would be put in record.

He added that merit was the first priority in resolving problems. He said that another open court would be established next month.

The RPO said that public service should be done with the spirit of serving humanity to reduce crime rate and other public problems.

Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz Ahmed said that in open court individual and collective problems should be presented for a solution, and no words should be uttered based on personal vendetta.

In the open court, on a complaint of Ameen Ateera, Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch issued directions to Deputy Tehsildar Jahangir to complete the inquiry within three days and file the report.

The commissioner said if the accusation of bribery against the Deputy Tehsildaar was proved, strict action would be taken against him.

On the complaint of Anjuman-e-Tajran President Tasim Masood Butt, the commissioner said that matter of their shops was in Board of Revenue, and this matter should be resolved soon by contacting the Board of Revenue.

On the complaint of Iftikhar Shaukat, the RPO directed the SHO concerned to retrieve the property from the illegal occupants.

The commissioner said that action would be taken against the doctors who forged medical certificates. On the complaint of Ghazala Rubina, the RPO directed to contact the District Police (DPO) office next morning while orders were issued in regard to other complaints received in the open court.

Later, the RPO arrived at the DPO office where he was warmly welcomed. A police squad saluted him. The RPO inspected different branches of the DPO office. After the inspection, he held a meeting with district police officers. Lodhran DPO Malik Jameel Zafar, DSPs, SHOs, and other police officers attended the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the RPO said that steps for the arrest of wanted criminals should be done on an emergency basis, and the cases under investigation should be investigated impartially.

He said that the officers working in homicide unit should have investigated case on merit and without any pressure or greed, adding that corruption, unjust arrest, and registration of fake cases would not be tolerated. He directed the station house officers to work in close coordination with each other to control crime.

“Protection of citizens should be ensured at all costs, and policemen should observe their responsibilities with utmost honesty; they should behave politely with citizens,” the RPO said, adding that that all resources should be utilised for the arrest of wanted and habitual criminals.

The RPO also directed the officers to improve the standard of investigation for rooting out professional criminals and providing rights to the oppressed.

Later on, the RPO along with the DPO visited the newly established Police Facilitation Centre at DHQ.

He inaugurated the facilitation centre by cutting the ribbon. On the occasion, the RPO said the facilitation centre would save people’s time and money.

The RPO also addressed a ‘Police Darbar’ at Javed Islam Shaheed Police Lines. The darbar was started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. DPO Malik Jameel Zafar, DSPs, SHOs, and other police officers attended the darbar.

The RPO advised the police officers to provide justice to the people and bridge the gap between the police and the common man through polite behaviour.

He also listened to the problems of the police officers and issued directions for their resolution. He then went to Dunyapur Saddar police station for inspection and ordered better arrangements.