ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Leaders of both the mainstream opposition parties, PML-N and the PPP, Thursday blasted the PTI government for allegedly failing to deliver and provide any relief to the masses after completing 100 days in power.

Opposition parties also alleged that the PTI could not provide any fact sheet to the nation. They said nothing concrete was done by the ruling party during first 100 days. They were of the view that PTI government had failed to deliver and could not mitigate hardships of the masses.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said the PTI only repeated the claims it had made when it was in the opposition.

“PTI as usual is outraging the airwaves with hot air and self-valorizing ballads. Can’t step off the Container! Was looking forward to a 100-day fact sheet of initiatives, not this rhetoric of ‘we will do this, we will do that’. Somebody please tell them they’re in government,” she tweeted after Prime Minister Imran Khan shared his 100-day success story with the nation.

She added: “What a bonfire of the vanities these 100 days, 100 U-turns has been. Worried for my country. It needs healing, not constant container confrontation. But they’re too invested in false narratives as opposed to the hard rock of real governance which requires building bipartisan confidence.”

The PPP leader said despite a glut of public adverts hailing 100 days with public money, “the rush to false promises has thrown the government into a serious ‘100 days credibility crisis’ with parliament paralysed, prices of gas, petrol going through the roof, zero governance, external debt at peak and merit jettisoned.”

Earlier, PM Khan claimed his government tried to benefit common people from their policies during the first 100 days.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson to PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech on completion of the government’s 100 days was totally unimpressive and lacked the vigour of a head of government.

“He (Imran Khan) was regurgitating the same old mantra which he has become used to in the last 15 years or so. He had nothing to show for his 100 days in government and could not give any solution to the problems faced by the people of the country,” the lawmaker said in a statement.

Senator Khokhar said that people were suffering immensely due to price hike of petroleum products and daily-use items. “The tariffs of power and gas have been increased and it has become nearly impossible for the people to keep their hearth ignited,” he added.

He said Imran Khan and his cronies had been totally exposed and their incompetency is harming the country. “Imran Khan and his ministers are interfering with bureaucracy and police which has played havoc in the country and administration. Imran just relies on his begging bowl with no real policy and strategy to put the national economy on track,” he said.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said 100 days of the PTI government had been the most pathetic period for a layman and the country as nothing was done for their betterment of people. She said the PTI had not only brought ignominy and shame to the country during that period but also told lies to the masses. Marriyum offered reference to the google and said the PTI government had to bank on the PML-N projects and plans to show its performance otherwise in its own stock there was nothing except U-turns and false promises. The PML-N spokesperson announced to release a fact finding report on the PTI performance and added the PTI government had proved its inefficiency in first 100 days. She said the PML-N report will show to the masses the level of inefficiency, incapability and lies of the PTI government whose performance had been disappointing even for its own workers.

PPP leader and former Punjab governor Sardar Latif Khan Khosa said the PTI government’s performance showed lack of seriousness on its part to run affairs of the state and a haste to pack up as early as early possible. He said seriousness was needed for Prime Minister Imran Khan to deliver and practically show to the masses as verbosity and hollow slogans will not work anymore. He said if the government was so sincere and fair about the affairs, it should in the first instance clear position of Aleema Khan’s assets and also that of former KP CM Pervaiz Khattak so that its credibility could be established. He also noted the Indian foreign minister’s cold response to the Pakistan initiative about opening the Kartarpura border crossing. He said Sushma Swaraj had not perceived opening of the Kartarpura corridor as Pakistan did. Khosa also laid stress on making the Parliament active instead of deciding maters of national concern outside at the party level.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will speak on the 100-day performance of the PTI government at a public rally in Sukkur on Friday (today) when the party is observing its 51st Foundation Day.

PML-N Senator Dr Asif Kirmani said that the 100-day performance of the PTI government had revealed its lack of vision and commitment. He said if things continued in the same manner, the country will be in deep trouble and plight of the masses will become more miserable.

Punjab’s former law minister and PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah said the government itself set the yardstick of 100 days to judge its performance and bring about change when the fact of matter was that change could not come in this short period. He said the PML-N government performed excellently by ending darkness and purging the country of the menace of terrorism. He said the PTI had failed to deliver so far and this fact was vindicated by the soaring value of dollar, electricity tariff and the petroleum prices.

Separately, on the eve of 51st Founding Day of the PPP, former President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his resolve to follow the ideology of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and philosophy of Benazir Bhutto.

Zardari said that the PPP leadership and workers had set an example of historic struggle against tyranny and injustices. He said that the PPP “reiterates its resolve to keep striving for the rule of law and supremacy of Parliament.”

He said that PPP restored the 1973 constitution and made the parliament all-powerful thus realizing the dream of Benazir Bhutto, gave identity to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. “The PPP will continue to fight against those who want to see the parliament weakened,” he contended.