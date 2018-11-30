Share:

ISLAMABAD - Many new promises, some exaggerations and endless explanations is how the PTI government reacted to the strong criticism on social media at the end of its initial 100 days.

The government will increase the existing 1,73,000 small industries to 700,000 in coming four years while the existing loan of Rs425 billion for the industries will be increased to Rs2500 billion, Finance Minister Asad Umar's pledge was appreciated by many.

With more than 3481 Tweets hashtag asad umer remained a popular trend among friends and foes. Being the opener of Khan's team, in his own words, and custodian of treasury and yes due to his contradictory statements regarding economy and foreign aid, Umer was discussed most among the internet users.

Rs1900 billion will be provided to 0.7 million small industries in four years – the Asad Umar's promise was tweeted again and again by his supporters.

Despite all the powerful and committed words, many users had higher expectations from the government, which clean sweep the polls on the tall promise of change and a commitment to deliver on economic and diplomatic fronts.

Asad Umar literally has nothing to show, says we've been working on 'how to work'. Repeating all container days promises, said user Maleeha Manzoor, apparently a PPP fan.

Another netizen Ali Khan asked the finance minister that after the drop in fuel prices in international market when he will reduce oil prices locally.

"WTI Crude Falls Below $50/bbl for First Time Since Oct. 2017, Brent falls as much as 2.1% to $57.50/bbl, Hello @Asad_Umar & @Hammad_Azhar hope there'll be a heavy slash in domestic prices also, he posted.

Some tagged a recent tweet of Finance Minister in which he tried to take credit of over $450 million expansion plans of Suzuki motors which has been under pipeline since last many years, but could not be materialised as previous government rejected unrealistic demands of perks and privileges of the car giant.

Really? This is the definition of "achievement" ? PML-N got Pakistan back on the international bond market after years! When World Bank, IDB etc started working with us again, when ratings improved over days, Dollar became lowest and stable. Ishaq Dar Sb vs. Asad Umar Sb. U decide, user Hasnain Dar, apparently a PML-N supporter drew a comparison.

Many were surprised when a shy, learned and experienced executive turned politician, Asad Umer, tried to defend Khan over his contradictory statements.

MQM leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi expressed his annoyance over the statement of Prime Minister on fisheries and said: "Khan sb, I can challenge you, whatever you said about the fisheries sector has been tried and tested before and is not workable or sustainable unless you invest billions. So it may be something new to you, but not the industry. Only in the last month we lost $67 million worth of exports", he wrote.

Among strong criticism there were many who re-tweeted PTI's explanation, which said Asad Umar took the reins in major crisis of forex reserves, increasing debt, balance of payment crisis, rupee devaluation, and in his initial days he successfully achieved FBR reforms initiative, trade, exports and remittances.

In view of Mir Mohammad Ali Khan, PTI government recovered land worth 175 billion rupees from encroachers, identified fake accounts of 375 billion, identified looted wealth in 26 countries worth Rs1500 billion, and cash in UAE up to a tune of 1100 billion.

Among claiming achievements, explanations and promises PTI leaders tried hard to defend government's U-turns but with little success, as critics intelligently posted video clips of then and now, leaving little for imagination.

Journalist Arshad Sharif's series of talk show clips in which he showed PTI's U-turn and offended PTI leaders, in his witty, tenacious and persistent style, were liked and forwarded by many.

"To Criticise The King Was Treason, To Dispute The Priest Was Blasphemy, " one user reminded Voltaire, French writer and philosopher.

Trends TabdeeliKay100Din, 100Days, we were busy, Asad Umar, PTIGovernment, and BarbadiKay100Din remained the top trends.

The wave was so intense that many supporters were carried away in emotions and officials had to remind them publicly.

Dear Insafians, its a big day for PTI Govt and Prime Minister Imran Khan, Can we please refocus on highlighting #TabdeeliKay100Din? P.S: You can register complaint against the Ad on Citizen portal, wrote @MashwaniAzhar

Supporters reminded of recent historic Kartaarpura corridor opening but the opponent were quick to point out that the opening was initiative of army chief and governments involvement was only ceremonial.

Some users opined that 100 days is too less to gauge the performance of the newly-elected government and the government must be strengthened for full 5 years so that the clean and sincere leadership could pull the country from the crisis, piling up from last many decades.

Many pointed out that PTI government should also concentrate on performing instead of creating artificial media hype.

Govt #100Days speeches: high on intent, not so high on content; high on confidence not so high on substance; high on details, not so high on roadmaps; high on vision; not so high on policy execution, tweeted journalist Fahd Husain and many including PPP's senator Sherry Rehman were quick to endorse it.