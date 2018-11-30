Share:

KARACHI (PR): A joint team of SSGC’s Counter Gas Theft Operations (CGTO) and Customer Relations departments (CRD) conducted raids on miscreants involved in gas theft in Sindh and Balochistan.

The joint team conducted around thirteen raids of late in Karachi, Quetta and its surroundings and made numerous illegal disconnections. In Lyari, Karachi, a raid was conducted against the culprits involved in gas theft through fake meters in Usman Tarrace and Zohra Arcade. In Jacobabad district,CGTO carried out a raided in a main Market in Thul where culprits Nek Muhammad Jamaliand Sab Nonariwere using gas for power generation for running 42 KVA heavy generator by puncturing a 4 inch dia. gas pipeline.

On the other hand in Quetta, a raid was conducted on a Tandoor shop where the culprits were stealing gas from the main line to run their business. The CGTO Team disconnected the gas supply and confiscated all appliances being used in gas theft.

Other raids were conducted on a dates shop and some houses where gas was being stolen from direct line. Illegal gas connections were dismantled and claims were raised.