KAMALIA - Toba DSP Traffic Mehr Saeed Sial addressed a traffic safety awareness seminar in Two Star Sugar Mills here the other day. He said that the crushing season was about to start in the coming days during which tractor-trolley owners and drivers should abide by the traffic rules for everyone’s safety.

“Tractor-trolleys should not be loaded beyond their capacity. In case of overloading, the tractors are damaged and traffic accidents also increase.

Reflectors should be put on the trolleys so that other vehicles can identify the trolley and take precautions when passing,” he stated.

He added that there was a complete ban on the entry of sugarcane-laden trolleys in the city which would be implemented strictly.

“Only the licensed and skilled drivers should operate the loaded tractor-trolleys and trucks.

When unskilled and underage persons drive tractor-trolleys, it causes accidents and many other problems arise because they lack experience,” he added.

After the seminar, DSP Traffic Mehr Saeed Sial put reflectors on the trolleys, and he also distributed free reflectors to the owners of tractor-trolleys.