LAHORE - SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, appreciating the opening of Kartarpur border, stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sincere efforts to extend friendly hands towards India would result into a sustainable and durable peace in the region.

SCCI Senior Vice President Iftikhar Malik said that it would facilitate Sikh pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

He said that bonding together of the SAARC countries would enable the growth and eliminate poverty from the region. He said that the region accounts for only three percent of global output and two percent of world exports. He believed that more Foreign Direct Investments could be secured for SAARC by boosting collaboration and turning down the unhealthy and non productive competition.

He said such humanity based steps would play constructive role to strengthen SAARC by bringing India and Pakistan close together which would be harbinger of prosperity and peace in the region.

He said that visa-free entry of the Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib would be a great facility for the Sikh pilgrims. The opening of this corridor will be epoch making step for the Sikh community all over the world. The corridor can usher in peace and prosperity between the two countries,” he emphasized.

Even trade within the SAARC countries is less than six percent, which is a big question mark, he deplored. He said an investment-friendly environment to promote trade in the region if appropriate steps are taken timely to remove trade barriers and streamline custom procedures, intra-regional trade in South Asia would nearly quadruple from the current USD 28 billion to over USD 100 billion.

Iftikhar Malik further said even Sub-Saharan Africa, with poor transport and telecommunication infrastructure, scores over South Asia, with over 10 per cent of its trade being intra-regional. He said India, a connecting land mass and the largest economy of the region, has a special responsibility in increasing intra-regional economic integration and must facilitate access to its large markets for SAARC members.

He said the world always accused Pakistan for cross border terrorism and it always forgot that Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism and has lost over 80,000 lives up until now in the ongoing war on terror besides suffering the colossal loss of billions dollars. He further added that Pakistan spent Rs12,500 billion for the elimination of terrorism. ‘If this money was spent in the country then we would have become a prosperous nation.’

He said overall security situation is now better in Pakistan and due to solid economic policies of the incumbent government investors’ trust has been increasing as Pakistan is the best market for investment and foreign investors should take full benefit of such wonderful opportunities.