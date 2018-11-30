Share:

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate the collection of government receipts, duties, and taxes, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided that authorised branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) as well as field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) shall observe extended banking hours upto 8:00pm today. Accordingly, the NBP branches will settle their transactions with respective SBP-BSC field offices on the same day for which a special clearing has been arranged at 5:30 pm by the NIFT, a SBP statement Thursday said. All banks are, therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on November 30, (Friday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for government transactions.–APP