Share:

Lahore - The three-day Seeratun Nabi conference organised by the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust continued for the second consecutive day at Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan on Thursday.

Former chief justice of Federal Shariat Court and Chairman of Pakistan Workers Trust Chief Justice (r) Mian Mahboob Ahmed presided over the second day session.

He said: “National unity demands an equal treatment to both the rich and the poor. We can revive the ideal era of Islam through ensuring national unity.”

Pir of Bharchundi Sharif Mian Abdul Khaliq Qadri said this holy month of Rabiul Awwal is the right occasion of promoting unity.

Mian Waleed Ahmed Sharqpuri urged the audience to follow Sunnah. He said a Muslim can sacrifice his life to ensure dignity and respect of the Prophet ( PBUM) .

Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, Justice (r) Nazir Ahmed Ghazi, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh, Qayyum Nizami, Allama Naseer Ahmed Qadri and NPT Secretary General Shahid Rasheed also spoke.

On the first day of the conference, speakers stressed the need for following Sunnah to cope with current challenges. They have also underlined the need for creating a sense of security among minorities to promote national unity and integrity.

In his message, NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarar laid stress on imparting knowledge to youth.

In his keynote speech, NPT Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed said Allama Iqbal laid the foundation of struggle for independence by presenting the concept of Pakistan. He said national integrity in line with the life of Prophet (PBUH) is need of the hour. He stressed national integrity can only be achieved through having all the institutions on the same page.

Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali also spoke on the occasion and highlighted important aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH). Senator Waleed Iqbal pointed out that the Constitution guards minorities’ rights.

Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi said Islam is the proponent of brotherhood.

He shed light on Islamic history and said: “We can still achieve national unity by following the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he added.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad stressed the need for interfaith harmony. He lauded Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust for organizsng the seminar on such an important issue. He urged the government to hold such seminars at the national level.