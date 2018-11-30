Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Thursday directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to check and shut down car-wash service stations in the city which have no water recycling system.

The court had earlier set the period of two months for the service stations to have installed the water recycling system. This time period is over now. Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi directed Wasa and LDA to immediately start monitoring and close down service stations working without water recycling system.

The judge also directed the heads of two civic bodies to ensure early availability of tunnel mechanism in mosques to recycle clean water used for ablution. The judge observed that all available resources would be utilised to save clean water and put off the hearing till December 3.

A lawyer had filed a petition for the preservation of clean water used for washing cars at private service stations and roads by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA). He contended that the PHA washed all main roads of the city and watered plants with clean water while vehicles had been washed at private service stations with clean water. He said huge quantity of clean water being wasted by the government and private persons could be recycled, if steps were taken to save it. He said canal water could be used for watering plants and green belts in the city instead of clean water. In this case, the court had already directed the PHA to use canal water for watering plants and greenbelts.

In October 2018, Wasa suspended the service stations in Lahore with one month’s notice to install water recycling plant. According to Wasa, 70% of the water has to be recycled by the car service stations, otherwise, the companies can no longer work. Reportedly, there are many unregistered service stations operating in Lahore, and only 150 service stations are registered with Wasa.

Separately, the LHC gave two weeks to the federal govt for filing reply to a petition seeking de-notification of the July 28, 2017 notification issued in relation to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as member of the parliament by the ECP. Petitioner Ghulam Yasin through advocate AK Dogar questioned the ECP notification inter alia contending that the prime minister of the country in terms of article 95(A) of the Constitution could only be removed from the office through a vote of no-trust and that procedure was not followed to remove the former prime minister. Counsel for the federation sought time to file reply which was granted.