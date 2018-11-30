Share:

QUETTA - General Director Health Department Balochistan Dr Shakir Baloch on Thursday said that the number of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) patients have been enhanced from 3500 to 5000 in Balochistan, despite 1334 patients were registered with AIDS control programme.

He said this while addressing a Press conference at Quetta Press Club here.

Dr Dawood Khan Achakzai, Dr. Afzal Zarkon, and other doctors were present on the occasion.

General Director Health, Dr. Shakir Baloch said this year in Balochistan, World AIDS Day to be celebrated with help of Provincial AIDS Control Programme, UNICEF and other organisation.

This year, World AIDS Day, will be celebrated with HIV-AIDS people who are suffering same diseases without discrimination under theme of get tested know your status, he said, adding, that celebration of this day,aiming to create awareness among people regarding HIV-AIDS to ensure decreasing number of AIDS patients in province.

He said that 1033 registered patients in which 911 patients of HIV-AIDS are being treated in Quetta under AIDS Programme while 301 patients were under treatment in Turbat.

He said that HIV-AIDS patients were also reported in respective areas of Balochistan including Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Gwadar, Loralai, Lasbella, Noshki, Qilla Abdullah, and Pishin.

“About 4404 prisoners were tested in different jails of province in Gadani, Quetta, Turbat and districts, while 71 of them are suffering from HIV-AIDS”, he said, adding, that about 6200 people died from HIV-AIDS in Pakistan while 231 men had lost their lives from same disease in Balochistan.

Dr. Shakir Baloch said that it was responsibility of all segments of society including stakeholders and religious scholars to play their vital role to create awareness among people against HIV-AIDS, stating that we could save human life from such diseases through following Islamic teachings.

He said that centers of AIDS were established in Bolan Medical Complex Hospital and Turbat district for HIV-AIDS patients while such patients are being treated free of cost in the centers.