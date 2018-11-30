Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Murtaza Wahab has denied the claim of Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh, former CEO of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), and said the provincial government was quite focused on the Thari development.

The CEO of SECMC had resigned from his post, citing differences and callous approach of the provincial government towards Tharis. Hitting back at Shamsuddin, the adviser said, “It seems that Shaikh has found an exciting career opportunity whose first requirement was to bash his former employers and the enablers of the project, the provincial government of Sindh.

Barrister Murtaza termed the statement as unfortunate, uncalled for and contrary to reality. The Sindh Government has taken up the matter with the company which vehemently refuted the comments of the former CEO as his personal views.

The adviser made it clear that SECMC works in partnership with the Sindh government in the Thar Coal project and has always appreciated the much needed support that has consistently been provided for realization of this mission. The provincial government, in addition to being the largest equity partner in SECMC, has also provided the back up for the sovereign guarantee of $700M (USD) for the mining project and developed key infrastructure in the region without which the project would not have progressed.

“What better support can the government provide by giving the joint venture the necessary enabling environment as well as a sovereign guarantee to step in for the project completion?” asked Barrister Murtaza.

He added that SECMC is an ideal example of a public private partnership model that looks to unlock the energy potential of the country. Needless to say that Thar Coal project is of national and strategic importance. The Government of Sindh remains a dedicated and able sponsor in this transformational programme.

“The government has provided security, infrastructure development, air field and proper corridor for the company to develop the project on time. We won’t be surprised if Shaikh ends up joining another ex-employee of Engro in a federal government advisory council. If that is the way to get a new career opportunity, then Shaikh can become an advisor to the federal government which leaves no stone unturned in creating rifts with the provinces,” he added.