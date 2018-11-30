Share:

Lahore - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with University of Management and Technology (UMT), organised a seminar on osteoporosis titled ‘Strong Bones, Healthy Nation’.

Punjab Food Authority Director General Captain Muhammad Usman participated as the chief guest and renowned cricketer Fakhar Zaman as guest of honour. School of Health Science Dean Dr Naveed, nutritionists, food experts and number of students were also present on the occasion. Speakers on the occasion stressed the need for creating awareness among the youth about adopting healthy lifestyle.