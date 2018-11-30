Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman claimed to have received evidence against former president Asif Ali Zardari in corruption cases. “Now no one can hide the matters of sugar mills, fake loans from Sindh Bank and 1.5 billion rupees fraud with farmers,” he said at Insaf House here Thursday.

Sher Zaman said: “The sugar mills taken in the name of Omni Group were important in the case of Asif Ali Zardari. Ameer Ali Jamali is presenting all proof and evidence against Zardari as a witness. Zardari can’t escape now.” He continued: “The former president told many lies but the truth would triumph at last.

“If Zardari group transferred a huge amount to the account of ex-minister Owais Muzaffar for money laundering, its objective was to befool the public.

Zardari group failed to hide their corruption because the PTI has made the institutions related to accountability independent. The PTI has taken up the task of making all the law enforcement agencies including FIA and NAB free from politics.”

Sher Zaman said, “All the people involved in corruption through looting public money will be brought to justice as PM Imran Khan made promise to the nation.”