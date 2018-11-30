Share:

LAHORE - A senior member of Ajoka acting troupe, Arshad Durrani, passed away at his Lahore residence yesterday. The 83-year-old was suffering from a prolonged illness which eventually led to a cardiac arrest. His funeral prayers were offered at a mosque in DHA.

Arshad was suffering from cancer from past a few years. During last week, he also spent some days in combined military hospital Lahore but his health could not be improved. He is survived by a son and two daughters.

Durrani was born in Lahore back in 1935 and was the son of famous scholar and journalist Maulana Tajwar Najeebabadi. He studied at Government College, Lahore, and went on serve in the Pakistan Army.

He started acting for Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) in Late 60’s and 70’s and played various leading roles in his college plays. These included Imtiaz Ali Taj’s Ispahan Ke Tuk Band and Bakheel, the latter being an adaptation by Zafar Samdani of Moliere’s The Miser, directed by Naeem Tahir. He also wrote and acted in radio plays for Radio Pakistan.

He began acting for Ajoka in 2014 with ‘Lo Phir Basant Ayee’ in which he played the lead role of an old kite-maker rendered jobless by the ban on kite flying.

He also played leading roles in Ajoka’s: Anhi Mai Da Sufna in 2017 and “Charing Cross” (2018). He won profound applause in India during Ajoka’s Humsaya Theatre for Peace Festivals for his spirited performances. He last performed in Ajoka’s play “Charing Cross” in Lahore.