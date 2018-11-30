Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have gunned down two suspects in Thatta District after they allegedly left two policemen wounded in an exchange of fire in Orangi Town locality.

The injured cops of Mominabad police station Rashid Taqi and Rahim Dino were wounded when at least two armed men riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire at the police motorcycles squad busy in snap checking in the Orangi Town’s Faqir Colony on Wednesday evening. The cops were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where their conditions were said to be stable. At least six policemen on three motorcycles were busy in the snap checking in the area when the armed motorcyclists opened fire at them when they were intercepted during snap checking.

IGP Sindh had also taken a notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the zone West police chief ordering him to arrest the criminals behind the incident.

According to Sindh police’s spokesperson, west zone’s deputy inspector general (DIG) Dr Amin Yousufzai alerted not only the Karachi police but also the supervisory officers of police stations of other parts of the province. The policemen were also directed to remain alert, said the spokesperson, added that the police intercepted the two suspects riding a motorcycle near Dhabeji, Thatta where the suspects opened fire at the police and tried to escape.

The police in retaliation also fired back and killed both the suspects after an exchange of fire. Their bodies were later brought to Karachi where they were later identified as Sheroz alias Shera and Aqeel alias Madham. Two pistols and a motorcycle were also recovered from their possession.

The spokesperson further said that the suspects killed during an exchange of fire with the police were associated with the Lyari gang war and were involved in several attacks on the law enforcement agencies including the recent one in Orangi Town. IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also lauded the efforts of the DIG West and SSPs of West and Thatta for a successful operation. End