Share:

LAHORE - The 2nd PGA Junior Girls Golf Match will take place today (Saturday) here at the beautiful PAF Skyview Golf & Country Club. Dr Asma Shami, Chairperson Ladies Golf Pakistan, said that they have received total 44 girls registration while 38 players are taking part in the event, which include 29 from Lahore, 7 from Islamabad and 2 are coming all the way from Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dr Shami is the one, who conceived the idea of arranging a junior girls match at PGA level, which is an innovative idea for talent hunt. She said Mrs Iffat Zahra is match director while the match will roll into action here at 10:00 am whereas the prize distribution ceremony will begin at 2:50 pm, which will be graced by Mrs Begum Parveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab, as chief guest. “These young participating girls are our real stars and hats off to all the dedicated and supportive parents, who are the real motivators behind them. I hope these future stars will try to give out their best and try to win laurels for ladies golf and particularly for Pakistan,” Dr Shami added.