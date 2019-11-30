Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have arrested 38 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman on Friday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities, according to the spokesman.

According to the details, Aabpara police arrested two accused Nawaz and Adnan Khalid and recovered 260 grams hashish from their possession, while another accused Qasir Masih was held for decanting gas in cylinders. Secretariat police also arrested Rizwan involved in decanting gas in cylinders.

Kohsar police arrested two accused Saleem and Shahnawaz and recovered a total of 990 grams hashish from their possession.

Banigala police arrested Bashrat, Imran, Khalid Mehmood, Tanveer, Gulrez and recovered a total of 16 wine bottles from them. The police also arrested accused Iftikhar and Zia-Ur-Rehman and recovered SMG gun from him, while three Afghan nationals Aman-Ullah, Dilwar and Farhad were nabbed for residing illegally in the country.

Golra police arrested Abdul Ghaffar and Asim Iqbal and recovered 115 grams heroin and stolen mobile phones from their possession. Tarnol police arrested four accused Imran-Ullah, Sheeraz Khan, Sajjad and Imatiz and recovered a total of 1,565 gram hashish and 150 grams heroin from their possession.

Ramana police arrested Afzal and recovered 1,120 grams hashish from him.

Noon police arrested Salman Khan and Zulfiqar for having 210 grams hashish and one 30-bore pistol. Sihala police arrested Saqib and recovered 210 grams hashish from him while Nasir was held for selling petroleum products illegally.

During special checking in the city, the police nabbed nine proclaimed offenders and impounded 120 bikes at various police stations that were being driven without the documents.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing drug-peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hands.