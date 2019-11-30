Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has on Saturday said there is a mafia which wants to destabilize Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The minister held a press conference in Lahore and said an unsuccessful attempt was made to create unrest in the country. All parties are on same page regarding Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension, and the Supreme Court has given a wise decision, he said.

Sheikh Rashid said the army chief wounded India in the form of Kartarpur corridor and New Delhi will remember it forever. Talking about former president Asif Ali Zardari, Sheikh Rashid said the matter pertaining to his plea bargain will be settled till March as the PM will never give NRO to anyone.

He further commented that it is interesting that erstwhile premier Nawaz Sharif went to London for medical treatment while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has gone with him on holiday.

The federal minister said that the whole nation is standing behind the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and these will be completed despite pressure of certain elements.

“The revenue of the railways is increasing gradually and it will come out of deficit within three years. All officers of the railways will have to produce results in improvement of service delivery,” he said.