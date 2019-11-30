Share:

ISLAMABAD - Acting chief justice of Federal Shariat Court Justice Allama Dr Fida Muhammad Khan passed away early Friday.

The court announced this yesterday. May Allah rest his soul in peace and give patience and courage to the family members to bear the irreparable loss, said the FSC press release. His funeral will be held on Saturday (November 30) at 9am at Sector H-11 Graveyard in Islamabad.

Justice Khan had also been the chairman of KP’s Economic Reforms Commission since 2004.

He was appointed a judge on October 2, 1988 and remained Senior Puisne Judge of the Federal Shariat Court till October 1, 2009. From March 2010 to July 2011, he served as an adhoc member of the Shariah Appellate Bench of the Supreme Court.

He was reappointed as judge of the Federal Shariat Court from July 2011 to August 2017. He served as acting chief justice of the court from December 12, 2014 to March 7, 2015. Justice Khan was reappointed on August 10, 2017 as an alim judge of the court and then again on September 20, 2019.