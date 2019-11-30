Share:

LAHORE - Computerized balloting for allotment of 9,000 plots’ files in the LDA City Phase-1 would be held on Saturday, Nov 30. Lahore Development Authority (LDA) DG Usman Moazzam said here on Friday that balloting would be held in a transparent manner. The Punjab Information Technology Board has been entrusted with the task for conducting balloting at the LDA City site, he added. He said that complete data of the files had been uploaded to department’s website, www.lda.gop.pk. The file-holders could ascertain the inclusion of their files in balloting by entering file number in the portal. A 25-member delegation of the officers studying Sr Manageent Course from the National Institute of Management Karachi visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office here on Friday. According to a LDA spokesperson, Additional Director (Headquarters) Farqaleet Meer received the delegation whereas Chief Metropolitan Planner Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and others briefed them about jurisdiction, responsibility and method of various departments of the LDA.

The delegation were informed about performance of the LDA for development of infrastructure according to international standard. The delegates were apprised regarding the LDA’s master development plan till 2050 to cope with increasing population requirement.