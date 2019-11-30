Share:

LAHORE - Newly-posted Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday and discussed matters regarding administration.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said the government had adopted a policy to promote a corruption-free culture and transparency in the society, adding that timely completion of public welfare projects was a priority of the government.

“I will support the administration and it should impartially perform its duties”, he added.

Separately, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters pertaining to law and order situation in the province.

The chief minister told the top cop that protection of life and property of people was the prime duty of the police, adding that the police would have to perform duties with renewed vigour to further improve law and order situation. The police had to efficiently work to redress the general public, he said and added the police had rendered great services in the war against terrorism. All required resources would be provided to the police for eradication of crime and maintenance of peace, the chief minister maintained.

CM Buzdar has taken notice of a social media video about Kashana, the shelter home for destitute girls and women in Lahore, and sought a report from the provincial social welfare secretary. The chief minister ordered a complete inquiry. “Whosoever would be guilty in the investigation would be taken to task. The girls residing in Kashana will be given complete protection and I will never tolerate improper conduct with girls,” concluded the chief minister. Also, CM Buzdar took notice of murder of two girls in Mailsi and sought a report from the Multan police chief. He directed authorities to arrest the criminals at the earliest and bring them to book. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family. Meanwhile, police have arrested three accused on chief minister’s notice.