ISLAMABAD-In order to pay tribute and inculcate the philosophy of Hakeemul-Ummat, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal in young generation, the first National Conference on Iqbal’s philosophy was organised by Bahria University at Islamabad Campus.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The theme of the two-day conference, held in connection with the 142nd birth anniversary, was “Inclusiveness of lqbal’s Philosophy and its Potential for Personal and Social Change” included key note addresses, speeches, panel discussions and research paper presentations. Eminent speakers participating in the conference included renowned scholars and academia who shared their intellectual thoughts on the subject. During the conference, speakers deeply explored lqbal’s philosophical thought and its practical guidance for implementation in different domains of Islamic States. Speakers also shared lqbal’s concept of self-awareness, self-empowerment through a journey of self-discovery and knowledge. Speaking at the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted main aspects of Allama Iqbal’s thoughts including lqbal’s philosophy being based on Quranic teachings and lqbal’s inclusiveness.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (Retd) Kaleem Shaukat thanked worthy Chief Guest and speakers for their presence.

He further said that this is the first mega event organised by ‘Iqbal Chair’, a body established in Bahria University which specifically focuses on objectives for implementing teachings of lqbal amongst University students in an organised manner.

All campuses of Bahria University also participated in the event through video link.

Large number of students, faculty and guest scholars participated in conference with enthusiasm and showed their love and respect towards the great leader and poet.