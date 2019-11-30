Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor’s House on Friday.

At the meeting, the two leaders of the ruling party discussed in detail matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Malik Amin Aslam briefed the governor about the Red Line project, saying the federal government would provide $48 million (about 7.5 billion rupees) for the project. It would be the world’s first Zero Carbon Emission Project.

Malik Amin Aslam also briefed the governor about the Electrical Vehicle Policy and the Green and Clean Champion Scheme. He said that the Green and Clean Champion Scheme Centres would be set up at Karachi University. Under this scheme, any common man can easily register himself by going to the mobile application web portal, through which registered persons can upload any positive activity regarding the campaign.

Governor Imran Ismail lauded Malik Amin Aslam’s efforts and said that under the Electric Vehicle Policy, Karachi city will have pollution-free environment and affordable travel facilities. He said loans are being provided to the entrepreneur youths on easy terms under the ‘Kamyaab Jawan’ programme.

Imran Ismail said under the federal government about one billion plants will be planted in Sindh province during the next four years through a campaign, for which Rs 5 billion will be provided by the federal government.

It should be noted that a high level committee headed by Governor Imran Ismail will be constituted to monitor the campaign.

ELIMINATION OF POVERTY PM’S FIRST PRIORITY

Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to eliminate poverty from the country as soon as possible.

Talking to the media after inaugurating a mosque in Korangi Industrial Zone, Imran Ismail said that with this vision, PM Imran Khan inaugurated several schemes, including the Ehsaas Programme, Sehat Card Scheme, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, scholarship programme for deserving students and Langar Khanay in collaboration with Saylani Welfare, according to a statement.

Responding to a question, the Sindh governor said that those who contested elections from four constituencies and couldn’t even bag a single seat were demanding re-election across the country. To another query, he said that conspiracies and chaos in the country would never succeed. To a question about Pakistan’s economy, he said that Pakistan was an emerging economy and all pillars of the state were on the same page. Replying to a question about the Karachi package, Imran Ismail said that out of Rs162 billion, Rs8 billion had been released by the federal government.

GOVEROR ON

DIPLOMATS’ ROLE

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that diplomats played a key role in promoting international relations and strengthening bilateral relations.

Exchanges of diplomatic delegations provide the best opportunities to get to know each other’s culture, customs, political and social situation, tourism and other information, the governor said while talking to a delegation of foreign diplomats from 14 countries who are participating in the 27th Junior Diplomatic Course at the Foreign Service Academy, Islamabad, at Governor House.

The governor said that Pakistan wanted to increase economic cooperation with other countries, including the regional countries. Pakistan has sacrificed nearly 70,000 lives for global peace and suffered losses of billions of dollars, he said.

Imran Ismail said that over 150 days have lapsed since India stripped Kashmir of its special status and the issue needs to be resolved in a fair, neutral and timely manner. He said that Karachi was the economic hub of the country and there were huge opportunities for foreign investment. Gwadar City would also be important for investment in the international trade markets after completion of CPEC, he said.

The governor said the present government was providing foreign investors with easy travel facilities as well as other incentives, which would boost Pakistan’s foreign exchange.

Later, the delegation of foreign diplomats visited the rooms used by the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Governor House.