RAHIM YAR KHAN - As many as 15 persons including police personnel were injured as a result of a clash between two groups over a property dispute here on Friday. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Shedani Police where two groups got engaged in a clash over property dispute. The CCTV footage of the incident later went viral. It could be seen in the video that both groups were beating one another with bricks. The police fled the scene after situation became more intensified. All the injured were rushed to nearby RHC Khan Bilah hospital for first aid.