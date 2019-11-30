Share:

Rawalpindi-A man was shot dead by police firing in Kanoha on Thursday late after he allegedly did not stop car when a police official signalled him for security checking, informed sources.

The deceased has been identified as Waheed Amjad, resident of Sahoot Badhal, and once elected as councillor of his area in local bodies’ election, they said.

The incident took place within the limits of Police Station (PS) Kallar Syedan.

Two cops were held by police after filing a murder case against them on orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Kallar Syedan was also suspended.

Heirs of deceased staged massive protest demonstrations in Kallar and also on GT Road Rawat blocking it for traffic movement.

According to sources, Waheed Amjad was heading towards his home in his car when a police team signalled him to stop his car at a picket at 10:15pm for checking.

“When he didn’t stop the car, the policemen fired at them and a bullet hit into his abdomen,” sources said.

The injured man was rushed to THQ Kallar Syedan from where doctors referred him to DHQ Rawalpindi due to his critical condition, sources said. However, the maimed man died in Rescue 1122 on his way to hospital, they said.

According to content of FIR, registered on complaint of Habib Ur Rehman, he along with Waheed and other went to cattle market for buying animal and after Waheed and his cousin travelled to Sahoot in two cars.

He added a police party comprised T/ASI Imran, Constables Habib Akhter, Azhar Mahmood and Atif Shehzad stopped the car of Waheed for security checking and opened firing on him.

He told police that the police team killed Waheed without any reason and requested for registration of case against them. Taking the action, police registered case against the cops under sections 302/148/149 of PPC and began investigation.

Interestingly, earlier Kallar Syedan police had registered a bogus attempted murder case against Waheed while accusing him of crushing two constables under his car, they said. The mala fide on part of police triggered unrest in the area and the heirs of deceased agitated against police atrocity in Kallar Syedan. They chanted slogans against Punjab police and asked CPO and CM Punjab to take action against killers and their supporter SHO.

The CPO, while taking action, placed SHO under suspension and ordered filing of murder case against the accused cops, sources said.

In a press release, issued here, CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana said murder case was registered against two ASIs and three Constables on complaint of heir of Waheed.

He said all the five cops were suspended. He said two accused namely ASI Imran Khalid and Constable Habib Akhter were arrested and put behind lock up. “All are equal in the eyes of law and police are not allowed for opening firing if someone doesn’t stop car on picket,” he said. The CPO said cops might target the tyres of car instead of the driver. He said he had formed an inquiry team under the supervision of SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Rana. He said the team will probe as under which circumstances police opted to fire at the car driver.

On the other hand, scores of relatives and heirs of decreased once again poured on GT Road at Rawat and blocked it for vehicular movement. Following directions of CPO, SP Saddar Circle Rai Mazhar reached the spot and negotiated with the protestors.

Till the filing of this report, the protestors were agitating against police injustice while blocking road.