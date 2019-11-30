Share:

Okara-A District Agriculture Advisory Committee (DAAC) meeting was briefed about the sale of bogus agriculture pesticides, substandard fertilisers and actions taken against the dealers behind.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rauf Ahmad however said that the target could not be achieved without resolving the problems of farmers.

He said the govt had been giving priority to the agriculture sector. All resources were being utilised under the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Agriculture Emergency Programme. The project in pipelines of federal and provincial govt would benefit the farmers of the district, he said.

“All the problems would be solvef on priority. All the govt deptts district heads would be shared responsibilities in these projects,” he said.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Shahbaz Akhtar, the deputy director agriculture, briefed the meeting regarding sale of bogus agriculture pesticides, substandard fertilisers and actions against the dealers. He said that in Rabi season 147,000 acres of land had been cultivated with potato, 395000 acres of land had been sown with wheat whereas its target of 453000 acres cultivation would achieved within season. He said that under Prime Minister’s Emergency Agriculture Programme up till now 5560 wheat seed bags had been distributed among the farmers. An amount of Rs748,500 had been recovered from bogus sellers of pesticides and fertilizers. The ADC-R advised the officials to obtain utmost number of bogus pesticides and fertilizers.