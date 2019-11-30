Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to take strict action against encroachments and lodge FIRs against the encroachers under the anti-encroachment laws.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here on Friday. The meeting was attended by Board of Revenue Senior Member Qazi Shahid Pervez, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani, Karachi Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, Metropolitan Commissioner Saifur Rehman and others.

The participants in the meeting reviewed ongoing activities against encroachments in the city. The chief secretary lauded the role of police in the anti-encroachment drive.

The Karachi commissioner told the meeting that anti-encroachment operations were continuing in the city. The traffic flow has improved due to removal of encroachments, he added.

He said that many problems were now being solved. He told the participants that negligent officers would face stern departmental action.