ISLAMABAD - MQM-Pakistan lawmaker Barrister Farogh Naseem was sworn in as federal minister on Friday. President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to him at a ceremony held in Aiwan-e-Sadr. It has not yet been announced which portfolio he would be given. However, according to informed sources, he will again be given charge of the Law and Justice Division. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday last had decided to reappoint Naseem as his government’s law minister, two days after he resigned from his post to represent Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa before the Supreme Court in a case regarding an extension in his tenure. On Thursday a three-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa in a short order said it was granting the COAS a conditional extension of six months, giving parliament time to clarify the constitutional guidelines under which an army chief’s tenure could be prolonged. Following the announcement, while addressing a press conference, Naseem had thanked the three-member SC bench for “providing the govt guidance at every moment”.