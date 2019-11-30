Share:

ISLAMABAD-Graduation Ceremony of the 47th batch of PAF Finishing School was held at the Officers’ Mess, PAF Complex Islamabad.

Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division was the chief guest at the occasion. Begum Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, President Pakistan Air Force Women Association & Patron-in-Chief of PAF Finishing School was also present at the occasion. The chief guest awarded certificates to the graduating students.

Dr Sania Nishtar congratulated the students on successful completion of their personality development programme. She also praised the standard of training at this premier institution and lauded the efforts of the faculty members in grooming the womenfolk of our society. She added that the personality development programme would bring about all-round refinement in the lives of students and help them play a vital role in the nation building, according to a press release issued by PAF.

Earlier, Director Finishing School Zeba Shaukat presented a report highlighting the main aspects of the training, which are aimed at transforming young girls into useful members of society.

Established in July 1996, PAF Finishing School is the first of its kind in Asia, offering various courses in communication skills, languages, management, art of self-presentation, domestic science, general culture, cuisine, protocol, art, child care, introduction to psychology and spiritual enrichment.

Meanwhile, the PAF conducted a command level operation exercise with participation of all Operational Bases across the three Regional Commands. According to a press release issued by the PAF, all types of PAF aircraft participated in the massive concurrent exercise to practice short-notice offensive employment concept involving fighter aircraft, force-multipliers and special forces.