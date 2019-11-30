Share:

Islamabad - The federal government Friday carried out transfers and postings of 10 senior civil servants after their promotion to BPS-22.

Additional Secretary to Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Shehzada has been transferred and posted as special secretary Establishment Division. Allah Bakhsh Malik was transferred and posted as Secretary Health. Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Petroleum. Jawad Paul has been transferred and posted as additional secretary at PM Office. Amir Ashraf Kh has been transferred and posted as secretary climate change while Syed Pervaiz Abbas has been transferred and posted as secretary economic affairs.

From the Information Group, Zahida Perveen has been made full secretary information. She was serving as additional secretary in charge at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

As regards the PSP officers, Wajid Zia who had headed the JIT in the Panama corruption case has been transferred and posted as director general FIA. He was serving as IG Railways Police. PSP Officer Mushtaq Mehr has been posted as IG Railways Police. However, PSP Officer Kaleem Imam retained his position as IG Sindh.